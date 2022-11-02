Only 45% can identify two words in optical illusion

However, 45 per cent of people are unable to decipher them.

Now, Rainbow Riches Casino has concealed two words in its most recent deception, and 45 per cent of people are unable to decipher them.

The concept, which was tested on 80 people just last month, conceals two phrases within an image.

Consequently, are you able to identify the magical words?

If you get stuck and need a hint, we’ll give you one for each hidden word:

1. Your friend is going to buy you lunch today. That indicates you’re consuming in order to…

2. Before you head out, grab your favourite pair of jeans! Set your washing machine to the…

If you’re still scratching your head, the words were Free and Spin.

