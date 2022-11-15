Optical illusion: Can you identify the bird within seven seconds?

The image above was captured by Belgian photographer Laurence Debailleul Lawrence.

Hidden among the rocks is a bird that is one of Scotland’s most famous birds, also known as the game bird.

Find the Bird in 7 Seconds uses optical illusions to solve the mystery.

Optical illusions are classified into three types: literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. They all have one thing in common: they all trick your mind.

The popularity of optical illusions has skyrocketed in the last decade, as evidenced by their incorporation into popular culture. Netizens are always on the lookout for new optical illusion challenges that will put their intelligence to the test in front of their friends and peers while also providing a popular form of entertainment.

Find the Bird in 7 Seconds Using Optical Illusion

The image above is one of the most perplexing captures by Belgian photographer Laurence Debailleul.

Lawrence captured this image while climbing in the Scottish Highlands. Blocks of rock can be seen, which is a common sight in the Scottish Highlands. Hidden among the rocks is a bird that is one of Scotland’s most famous birds, also known as the game bird, and you must find it in 7 seconds.

If you look closely, you can see rocks and sparse vegetation scattered across the Scottish Highlands.

Find the Bird in 7 Seconds – Solution

Want to know where the bird is? The solution is further down the page. Before we get to the solution, let us thank those who were quick to spot the game bird. Let us inform you that the bird you were looking for is a grey-colored grouse, which is one of Scotland’s most famous game birds.

Now that you know which bird it was, it’s time to solve the mystery.

The reveal is below.

