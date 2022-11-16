Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden ball in 7 seconds?

Advertisement
Articles
Optical illusions are mind-bending, shape-shifting images that defy the brain’s perception. Physical, physiological, and cognitive optical illusions exist. Normal human brains can perceive things or images differently from different angles, according to research. Optical illusions are often used in psychoanalysis tests because they reveal how you view things and your IQ. We’ve created a cunning optical illusion where you must find the hidden ball in the beach photo.

Can you spot the Hidden Ball in Beach?

The image above is a Brain Teaser for adults and children. This optical illusion displays a beach with happy families. One child is building sandcastles on the beach. This optical illusion’s trickiest element is finding the beach ball. Thousands of people are stumped by the image’s hidden ball.

Did you find the 7-second ball?

Try to identify the concealed ball in this optical illusion. The ball’s hue is identical to the umbrella, making it difficult to find. The ball is hidden by the umbrella on the left side of the picture.

Below, we’ve highlighted the hidden ball for your convenience.

If you can find the hidden ball in the beach photo in 7 seconds, it may indicate your intellect. Studies show that solving puzzles makes people smarter.

