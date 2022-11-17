Optical Illusion: Find a needle in 9 seconds, if you have hawk eyes

Optical Illusion: Find the heaviest gift box in 11 seconds
Identify the heaviest gift box in the picture. This brain riddle is...
Optical illusions, often known as visual illusions, are visuals that deceive the mind. There are three different sorts of optical illusions, literal, physiological, and cognitive.
The popularity of optical illusions has increased over the past decade, as evidenced by their incorporation into popular culture. In the realm of psychoanalysis, optical illusions are useful. In addition, visual illusions can be used to diagnose a variety of psychological diseases, such as schizophrenia and phantom limb syndrome.
Optical illusions are also useful for enhancing observational skills and attention.
Find the Needle in a Haystack in Nine Seconds Using an Optical Illusion
This image was created by Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf, a Hungarian artist. He specialises in the creation of such images.
As the title suggests, you must find a needle in a haystack, and much like the proverbial needle in a haystack, this one is extremely tough to see at first.
Did You Discover the Needle in Nine Seconds?
The challenge provided to you is to locate a needle in a pile of hay in nine seconds.
It is difficult to determine where the needle is in the image at first sight. To remedy this issue, you must carefully examine the image and scan all areas. There are visible worms, bugs, and leaves in the haystack.
Solution to Find a Needle in a Haystack in 9 Seconds
Below is the answer to the optical illusion, with the needle indicated by a red circle.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.