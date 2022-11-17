Optical Illusion: Find the heaviest gift box in 11 seconds

Identify the heaviest gift box in the picture.

This brain riddle is a fun IQ Test that measures intelligence.

These problems require out-of-the-box thinking, so be creative.

Advertisement

If you like analytical puzzles, try this one. This optical illusion is a fun IQ Test that measures intelligence. Brain teasers test your intelligence based on your problem-solving decisions. These problems require out-of-the-box thinking. The solution won’t be as easy as you think, so be creative. You must identify the heaviest gift box in the picture.

Identify the heaviest gift box in 11 seconds

In the image above, identify the heaviest gift box. This puzzle takes 11 seconds to solve. Before answering, carefully weigh each gift box on a scale. The answers are below the question, so don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Compare object weights on two scales.

Brain Teaser Answer

Advertisement

This brain teaser involves a weighing scale. Red and yellow ribbon boxes are weighed in the first round. Red ribbon box is heavier than yellow ribbon box. In round two, the same red and blue ribbon boxes are on the scale. Red ribbon box is lighter than blue ribbon box. By connecting both cases, we can conclude that the blue-ribbon box is the heaviest of the three.

The blue-ribbon gift box is the heaviest. This puzzle tested your intelligence and observation. Use lateral thinking to solve this puzzle in time.

Also Read Optical Illusion: Find the Sparrow in 17 Seconds! We are readily misled by optical illusions while seeing an image or...