Optical Illusion! Hidden spider must be found before it stings you

Can you find the five Ys in the image within 15 seconds?
The objective of the game "seek and find" is to locate an...
There’s a certain air of intrigue surrounding spiders. They sneak their way into the most unexpected locations without causing any trouble. You don’t pay attention to them until you find a particularly huge web.
Spiders have a respectable rate of speed as well. They are going to come to your house one day, and when they do, you are going to discover them living in their opulent home (their web) in your bedroom.
I have a surprise for you! Why don’t you hone your ability to locate spiders so that the next time one of them enters your home, you’ll be able to locate it before it does any damage?
The rules
The guidelines are not overly complicated to follow. Just use your phone’s timer function to set it for ten seconds. Start the timer, and in just ten seconds, look for the concealed spider as quickly as possible without wasting any additional time.
You have 10 seconds to locate the hidden spider in this picture.
Were you able to find it?
The spider has finally made its appearance!
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.