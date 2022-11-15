Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Optical Illusion: How many books can you find in 9 seconds?
Optical Illusion: How many books can you find in 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion: How many books can you find in 9 seconds?

Articles
Advertisement
Optical Illusion: How many books can you find in 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion: How many books can you find in 9 seconds?

Advertisement
  • Brain Teasers add fun to simple riddles. Solving these puzzles requires lateral thinking rather than math skills.
  • Find the books hidden in the park is the challenge.
  • This mental quiz has 5 books hidden. If you can answer in a few seconds, you’ll feel good about your IQ.
Advertisement

This IQ test measures your intelligence based on how you solve a problem. These Mind Puzzles require careful analysis and logical reasoning to solve. Brain Teasers add fun to simple riddles. The solution won’t be obvious, so you must be creative. You must identify all the books hidden in the picture.

How many books can you spot in 9 seconds?

Jagranjosh

Above, find all the hidden books. How many books can you find? In the photo, a couple enjoys the park. They’re sitting on a park mat with a picnic basket. A Sheriff is following them. Find the books hidden in the park is the challenge.

This puzzle’s answer is simple but tricky, so study the image carefully. The answers are below the question, so don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

Advertisement

If you look closely at the image’s objects and people, you can find all the hidden books. Let’s find these hidden books:

  1. The Man’s book is easiest to spot.
  2. Behind a tree is a book.
  3. Picnic basket contains a book
  4. A book is under park flowers.
    5. Advertisement
  5. Sheriff’s pocket holds the last book.

Jagranjosh

This mental quiz has 5 books hidden. This brain teaser tests intelligence and observation. Solving these puzzles requires lateral thinking rather than math skills. If you can answer in a few seconds, you’ll feel good. This brain teaser tests your IQ. To determine your IQ, take a real test.

Also Read

Optical illusion: Can you identify the bird within seven seconds?
Optical illusion: Can you identify the bird within seven seconds?

The image above was captured by Belgian photographer Laurence Debailleul Lawrence. Hidden...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
IQ Tests: Spot the Four Animals on Leafless Tree in 60 seconds
IQ Tests: Spot the Four Animals on Leafless Tree in 60 seconds
Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden ring in the roses within 6 sec
Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden ring in the roses within 6 sec
Girl's skills to balance and control a football while doing acrobats
Girl's skills to balance and control a football while doing acrobats
Viral: Guy loses vision while sleeping with contact lenses
Viral: Guy loses vision while sleeping with contact lenses
Netizens are terrified by 'Headless' fish in viral video 
Netizens are terrified by 'Headless' fish in viral video 
Watch: Man's 'Jugaad' to carry 8 people on a two-wheeler
Watch: Man's 'Jugaad' to carry 8 people on a two-wheeler
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story