Optical Illusion: How many books can you find in 9 seconds?

Brain Teasers add fun to simple riddles. Solving these puzzles requires lateral thinking rather than math skills.

Find the books hidden in the park is the challenge.

This mental quiz has 5 books hidden. If you can answer in a few seconds, you’ll feel good about your IQ.

This IQ test measures your intelligence based on how you solve a problem. These Mind Puzzles require careful analysis and logical reasoning to solve. Brain Teasers add fun to simple riddles. The solution won’t be obvious, so you must be creative. You must identify all the books hidden in the picture.

How many books can you spot in 9 seconds?

Above, find all the hidden books. How many books can you find? In the photo, a couple enjoys the park. They’re sitting on a park mat with a picnic basket. A Sheriff is following them. Find the books hidden in the park is the challenge.

This puzzle’s answer is simple but tricky, so study the image carefully. The answers are below the question, so don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look closely at the image’s objects and people, you can find all the hidden books. Let’s find these hidden books:

The Man’s book is easiest to spot. Behind a tree is a book. Picnic basket contains a book A book is under park flowers. Advertisement Sheriff’s pocket holds the last book.

This mental quiz has 5 books hidden. This brain teaser tests intelligence and observation. Solving these puzzles requires lateral thinking rather than math skills. If you can answer in a few seconds, you’ll feel good. This brain teaser tests your IQ. To determine your IQ, take a real test.

