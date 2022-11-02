Optical illusion makes it hard to tell if bricks are straight or wonky

The latest optical illusion involves a brick wall that appears to be crooked.

The horizontal lines that separate the “bricks” are straight, but viewers may interpret them as “wonky”.

This stunning example of the cafe wall illusion was shared by the pros at Selco Builders Warehouse.

Not everyone enjoys optical illusions. Some people get them almost immediately, while others worry about them for hours.

Psychologists and philosophers have been trying to figure out why this phenomenon occurs since the 1800s, but they have yet to come to a consensus. The bricks here give the impression of being unstable, despite the fact that this is not the case.

It’s not the first time this week that an optical illusion has fooled people.

Only 45% of British people can see the two hidden words in this picture.



