Pennsylvania shoe-shaped house for short stays

Pennsylvania’s Haines Shoe House is now available for short-term rentals.

The mansion was constructed in 1948 to advertise Mahlon Hainese’s shoe store.

Reservations are currently available through the end of the year, with nightly rates starting at $269.

Advertisement

The new owners of a 1948-built, shoe-shaped Pennsylvania home have announced that the property is now available for short-term rentals.

In July, Waylon and Naomi Brown announced on Facebook that the Haines Shoe House in Hellam Township is now available for short-term rentals on Vrbo.

The mansion was constructed in 1948 to advertise Mahlon Haines’ shoe store business. Since then, it has had various owners and served as a honeymoon suite, ice cream shop, and tourist attraction.

The Browns refurbished the residence. Its three bedrooms are named “Shoelace Space,” “Instep Suite,” and “Ankle Abode” since they are all loaded with shoe memorabilia.

Naomi Brown told Media, “We really tried to help preserve some of the original features, like the stained-glass windows, in order to make sure that it lives on for many more years for people to enjoy.”

Reservations are currently available through the end of the year, with nightly rates beginning at $269.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video below:

Also Read ‘His House’ Leaving Netflix UK in October 2022 Even though they are called "Netflix Originals," Netflix's biggest horror movies will...