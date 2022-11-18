Pilot uses window to retrieve passenger’s phone

Woman orders used jeans online, receives onions
The heroic effort made by an airline captain and members of the airport personnel in California to reunite a passenger with a phone that was left behind at the gate was documented by a camera that was placed in a window-reaching position.
Southwest Airlines shared a video on Facebook that showed the captain of the aeroplane hanging out of a cockpit window at Long Beach Airport in order to retrieve the phone that was being passed to him by jumping ground crew employees.
The airline stated that the phone was discovered at the gate after boarding had concluded and the aircraft had left the gate in preparation for takeoff.
The gate crew gave the phone to the ground crew, and the ground crew was able to provide it to the pilot so that the phone could be returned to its rightful owner.
