Protester throw eggs at King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla

The royal couple proceeded to be greeted by local dignitaries and to interact with assembled well-wishers although none seemed to strike them.

Others in the throng shouted "Shame on you" and "God saves the King," attempting to drown him out.

A 23-year-old man was detained on suspicion of a public order offense, according to North Yorkshire Police.

On Wednesday, a 23-year-old man was detained after hurling insults and eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they strolled through York, a city in northern England.

The event took place while the king and his wife were passing through Micklegate Bar, a historic entryway through which kings are usually welcomed to York.

Several eggs were seen moving and smashing to the ground in a social media video that quickly became popular. The royal couple proceeded to be greeted by local dignitaries and to interact with assembled well-wishers although none seemed to strike them.

WATCH: Here is the moment eggs were thrown at King Charles by a protestor in York as he and the Queen Consort arrived in the city this morning.

At a crowd barrier, many police officers could be seen wrestling with a man. The demonstrator reportedly booed and yelled, “This country was established on the blood of slaves,” while he was being apprehended, according to the British PA news agency.

Others in the throng shouted “Shame on you” and “God saves the King,” attempting to drown him out. A 23-year-old man was detained on suspicion of a public order offence, according to North Yorkshire Police.

As part of a tour of engagements around the United Kingdom to celebrate the coronation of the new king, Charles and Camilla made their way to York. At a service held at York Minster, the city’s cathedral, they revealed a statue of the king’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September after spending 70 years as monarch.