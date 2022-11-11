Putin has nuclear bunker network in Russian mountains

Since invading Ukraine, Putin has repeatedly threatened nuclear war.

Since invading Ukraine, Putin has repeatedly threatened nuclear war. Despite having multiple nuclear bunkers, it now appears that doing so could be a death mission for him.

Several reports say Putin has bunkers in Russia’s attractive but deadly Ural Mountains. The network was constructed in 1995, but Russia has never acknowledged it. If the warmonger starts a nuclear war, this won’t help.

Thom Davies, a geography professor at the University of Nottingham, told the media, “In the event of an intercontinental nuclear war, while mountainous terrain would offer limited ‘blast protection,’ not even a mountain range would save the Russian president from the long-term aftermath of nuclear destruction.”

“There’s no hiding from the planetary and ecological Armageddon that large-scale nuclear conflict would cause.”

“The safest place in the world in the event of full-scale nuclear war would be isolated geographies like Antarctica or Pacific Islands like Easter Island, but even here – you can’t outrun a so-called ‘nuclear winter’.”

“The Russian president has access to a huge infrastructure of nuclear bunkers and military facilities dating back to the Cold War.”

“It is likely that the Ural Mountains are one such place, and these mountains in particular have long played a strategic geopolitical role for Russia, stretching back to World War Two when industry was relocated East of the Urals from western parts of the Soviet Union.”

Despite Putin’s repeated threats of nuclear war, Kremlin insiders have maintained he wouldn’t be able to follow through, especially since it would destroy the land he wants to take over.

