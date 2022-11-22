Read viral: Boy with ‘werewolf syndrome’ has body hair everywhere

His peers call him “monkey boy” and claim to be terrified of him because of his reputation for biting.

Only 50 people in the world have been affected by this hair growth condition.

Lalit’s illness is incurable at this time and his hair needs to be cut off as soon as it starts to get too excessively long.

Advertisement

A teen from Madhya Pradesh with a rare disease dubbed “werewolf syndrome” claimed that his peers are afraid he may bite them.

Hypertrichosis was first identified in Nandleta village student Lalit Patidar, now 17, when he was just six years old.

It’s called “hypertrichosis” because it causes excessive hair growth everywhere.

Just 50 persons, dating back to the Middle Ages, are thought to have experienced this illness.

Everything on Lalit’s body is thick with hair. His peers refer to him as “monkey boy” and claim to be terrified of him because of his reputation for biting.

“I come from a normal family, my father is a farmer, and I am currently a senior in high school studying in 12th grade. At the same time I help my father in his farming work,” Sources attributed those words to Lalit.

Advertisement

To quote what he had to say: “I have had this hair my whole life, my parents say the doctor shaved me at birth but I didn’t really notice anything was different about me until I was around six or seven years old. That’s when I first took notice that the hair was growing all over my body like no one else I knew.”

After that, Lalit said “Since then I have found out it is because I have a condition called hypertrichosis. It is rare and as far as I know only fifty people in the world have been affected by this. There is no history of hair growth conditions in my family, I am the only one who has this disease.”

Even though Lalit hasn’t been troubled by his illness, his parents are understandably concerned about him.

That’s what he told me, “Small children used to get scared seeing me, and as a child I did not know why. As I grew up I realised that my whole body had hair and that was not like everyone else. Kids were worried I would come back to bite them like an animal. Lalit’s illness is incurable at this time.

“If I think it’s growing too long, I cut it. It’s like facial hair; it just keeps growing and there’s nothing I can do about it “teenager declared.

To elaborate, he stated, “In a good manner, I stand out from the crowd of regular people. Throughout my travels, I have gained a wealth of knowledge, but the most significant lessons have been that I am one in a million, that I should never give up, and that if I truly value progress and happiness, I must always keep moving forward. I know I’m not like everyone else, but I also know that our uniqueness are often our greatest qualities.”

Advertisement

Also Read Watch viral: Saree-clad old women and her bahu go to gym Instagram users Humans of Madras and Madras Barbell are responsible for the...