Rarity in Friendship! Kissing, cuddling lion: Viral Video

Big cats are designed to be wild and are rarely friendly to humans unless they are kept in captivity. However, love makes anything possible. Though lions are ferocious in nature and can be dangerous without notice, if properly cared for, they can transform into friendly, lovable creatures. A video of a caretaker cuddling an adult lion recently went viral on the internet. The lion appears to be friendly and at ease with the man. The man licks the enormous animal on the snout and head, which surprised netizens because the lion simply lied there quietly and loved being hugged like a house cat.

The touching video has gone viral, touching the emotions of thousands of people on social media. The footage was posted on Instagram by the ‘lionlovershub’ group. The caption of the Instagram post said, ‘When your bestie just wants cuddles.’ The video was first shared on TikTok by user ‘shandorlarenty.’ The video has received over 3.6 million views and 213k likes.

Netizens quickly took over the comments area, filling it with heartfelt reactions. “This guys is the luckiest person on earth,” one netizen said. “I wish I could do that. That is special for sure ” another comment was read.

“The love is real!!! That’s what’s up. I believe we were meant to live peacefully amongst animals ” another comment was read However, several internet users thought this video was out of the normal. “I don’t think that’s normal… The wild animals should stay wild! They are not pets” read one of the comments on the viral video

Another footage of a lioness leaping into a safari van and cuddling with guests went viral a few days ago. The enormous cat did not harm the tourists, and tourists were afterwards spotted petting the wild cat.

