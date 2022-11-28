Advertisement
Read and Answer: Do you think you can name these two Leopard?

  • Twitter user posted a quiz to his 4.2 million followers.
  • It features two huge cats, two leopard and a jaguar, lying on their backs.
  • To tell them apart, people must learn to recognize their unique behavioral characteristics.
Twitter user posted a quiz to his 4.2 million Twitter followers. The strange post that has people scratching their heads features two huge cats, two leopard and a jaguar, lying on their backs.

To tell them apart, people must learn to recognize their unique behavioral characteristics.

“Lets see how many can identify. Which one of them is Jaguar & which one is Leopard. The pattern makes the difference, apart from other things. ” Twitter user posted two images of an event.

The tweet has received numerous favourites and retweets since it was first published several hours ago. A lot of people even responded on the discussion thread.

One Twitter user laid out the fundamental distinctions between the two huge cats.

Coat, body, and facial distinctions were also cited as ways in which one reader distinguished between leopards and jaguars.

Watch viral: Using math, Chinese students protest Covid limitations
Watch viral: Using math, Chinese students protest Covid limitations

Millions of Chinese civilians are still imprisoned because Beijing has a zero...

 

