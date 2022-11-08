Restaurant launches £200 caviar mince pie with sweet reason

The Glory Stores, a Cardiff eatery, is selling caviar-filled mince pies.

Strange food aficionados, you can now buy a limited-edition mince pie with caviar filling, the first of its type in the UK. The Glory Stores, a Cardiff eatery, is selling caviar-filled mince pie.

Imperial Beluga (Huso Huso Sturgeon), the king of caviar, fills the Glory Caviar Mince Pie. The £200 luxury treat will be produced to order.

The Glory Stores website sells the costly Christmas snack, and all proceeds go to the Trussell Trust, which supports a statewide network of food banks.

The caviar-filled mince pies will help the charity give emergency food and support to impoverished people and campaign to eradicate food banks in the UK.

As per Glory Stores owner Shaun Houcke, “We are so excited to launch our limited-edition caviar mince pies. They are made for those with a big love for festive flavours and enjoy an alternative to traditional tastes.”

He added, “At The Glory Stores, we believe it is important to give back, particularly at this time of year, which is why we are donating all profits of our caviar pies to the Trussell Trust, who not only do incredible work throughout the festive season but all year round.”

One man went viral when his buddies barbecued his mother’s dinners, encouraging people to give to their local food banks during the cost of living issue. Caviar-filled mince pies are just one option.

