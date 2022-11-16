Rhino wakes a roadside dog, then this happens. Watch

The video of a rhino poking a sleeping puppy on the road has gone insanely viral on social media.

Animal videos, including but not limited to cats and dogs, are extremely popular on social media. What’s the reason? They are, after all, great mood boosters. A video of a rhino and a dog interacting has been added to the long list. The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows a rhino wandering down the street when it comes across a sleeping dog and begins sniffing it. The dog awakens after feeling a tiny nudge, only to see a large animal standing nearby. What follows is a natural reaction from any living species when it is bothered by an animal twice its size. The dog clearly barked and bolted.

“If you wanted any proof that the Rhinos are really gentle,” writes IFS officer Susanta Nanda beside the video. It also comes with two happy emojis.

Watch the video posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda

Advertisement If you wanted any proof that the Rhinos are really gentle 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/6WhK5VMyqr — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 15, 2022

The video was shared on Twitter a day ago and has received nearly 50,000 views and over 2,500 likes. Netizens’ reactions in the comments section have likewise been divided.

“Still, hard to come to terms with seeing a rhino staring at you from 6 inches away first thing in the morning when you wake up!” wrote one Twitter user. “Thrilled Experience,” another said. “Love you rhino ….. Overloaded with gentleness,” a third said, using a heart emoticon.

