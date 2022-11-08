Rishabh Pant furious after fan teases him ‘Urvashi bula rahi hai’

A fan made fun of Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant during a recent T20 World Cup match.

Pant retaliated towards the onlooker who made fun of him and continued watching the game.

In the meantime, the incident’s video has become very popular on social media.

An odd fan made fun of the cricket player by using the name of the actress Urvashi Rautela in the unusual event. Pant came close to the line of demarcation when it happened. A man can be heard yelling, “Bhai, Urvashi Bula Rahi Hai,” in the incident footage. The sounds of his friends laughing follow his remarks. The man’s statements clearly incense Pant, who can be heard yelling, “Jaake Lele Phir,” in response.

Even though Pant ended the situation by leaving, his online supporters are upset over what happened. Many of the cricketer’s followers on Twitter vented their resentment and disappointment. Many people felt that the individual should not have provoked the athlete when he was representing his country.

“Wahiyatlog . Looks like Virat’s advice to stop treating cricketers like commodities was ignored, one person commented. “BCCI pls raise a complaint & get this guy barred from the stadium next time,” said another commentator. And a request to all spectators for the upcoming game: “If you see this guy, please make his life miserable.” “This is really horrible, he represents our country. At least offer some respect to his personal life, even if you trash his cricket,” a third user remarked.