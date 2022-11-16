Russian missile destined for Ukraine falls in Poland; Internet wows

When Russia fired missiles at Ukraine’s power grid, the war spread to neighbouring countries.

Tuesday, when Russia fired a lot of missiles at Ukraine’s power grid, the war spread to neighbouring countries. NATO member Poland was hit, and most of Moldova lost power.

It was Russia’s biggest attack to date, and two people were killed in Poland when some of the missiles landed there, a U.S. official said. It was the first time that Russian weapons had hit a NATO country during the war.

Poland said that two people were killed when a Russian-made missile fell in its east, but US President Joe Biden said that was “unlikely.”

Biden said this after world leaders at the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, held an emergency meeting on Wednesday after Russian-made missiles caused huge explosions in Poland.



Biden said, “Early information says that’s not true. Based on the trajectory, it’s unlikely that it came from Russia, but we’ll see.”