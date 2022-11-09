Russian ‘spy whale’ seeks asylum in Norway

Norway gave shelter to a former Russian “spy whale” after it landed in its seas with Russian “equipment”.

Conservationists fear Hvaldimir will be caught in nets, consume baited fish, or annoy fishermen.

OneWhale founder wants to provide captive whales with a safer environment.

Advertisement

Norway gave shelter to a former Russian “spy whale” after it landed in its seas with Russian “equipment.”

Hvaldimir, a beluga whale, escaped Russian territory in 2019 after encountering fishing vessels. Wearing a tight leash stamped “St Petersburg equipment,” the whale went viral, and the Norwegian government opted to house a defector from Vladimir Putin’s military.

A nonprofit argued the tourist-friendly Hvaldimir would struggle in international waters. His issue isn’t because he’s on Russia’s aquatic wanted list, but because he’s used to people and trained. Conservationists fear Agent Hvaldimir will be caught in nets, consume baited fish, or annoy fishermen.

Adam Thorpe, founder of OneWhale, will offer Hvaldimir permanent residency because everyone has “fallen in love” with him.

Thorpe added, “I thought, well, if we could create a sanctuary or a reserve, which protects the whale from boat traffic, it means that he can fish for himself and live as natural a life as possible.”

Advertisement

His goal is to provide captive whales with a safer environment, The Guardian said. Hvaldimir managed a daring escape from Russian waters and landed in Norway.The founder says: “We a

recreating a sanctuary which protects the whale from boat traffic, unsanctioned tourism, and from disrupting salmon farm operations. He will be able to continue to roam freely, fish for himself and live as natural a life as possible.

“The ultimate goal is that we can offer refuge to a number of formerly captive whales trained by humans and used for entertainment, giving them a safe haven to thrive in.”

“In Hvaldimir’s case, we hope he can rehabilitate safely in the reserve until he can be moved to join another beluga pod in the wild.”

Also Read Massive humpback whale hits boat in viral video With 54k views, a video containing the same content has gone viral...