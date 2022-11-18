Sambar deer visits a teashop. What Happens Next: Watch

Animals prefer to live in their natural environment. However, as the population grows and more adventurous tourists visit, remote locations become more difficult to reach. As a result, more and more animals are coming into touch with humans, which can be deadly at times. On other occasions, though, such encounters create remarkable memories. Like a video of a Sambar deer eating food at a tea shop. Dr Samrat Gowda of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) shared the video on Twitter.

In the video, a Sambar deer stands in front of a makeshift tea shop, inspecting the food on offer. A man motions for the Sambar to move to one side while carrying a food item. The animal recognises this and proceeds in that way.

If Sambar goes to local hotel what will they offer??

pic.twitter.com/zMJOuWYWIZ — Dr.Samrat Gowda IFS (@IfsSamrat) November 18, 2022

The man then serves its food, which the Sambar appears to appreciate. The deer continues to eat from the man’s hand as some of the people at the tea stall approach it to get a better look.

One man is seen begging his pal to photograph him with the Sambar. He even brushes up against its antlers. Another person offers it tea, but it declines.

The IFS officer shows concern about the food being offered to the animal. “If Sambar goes to local hotel what will they offer? On a serious note wild animals getting used to human habitations is not a good sign,” Mr Gowda says in his tweet. He has not mentioned the location where the video has been shot, but it is believed to be in India.

The Sambar deer is a huge animal native to India and Southeast Asia. Since 2008, it has been designated as a vulnerable species by the IUCN.

The sambar lives in forests, either alone or in small groups, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica.

