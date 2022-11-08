Sania Mirza’s cryptic post amid Shoaib Malik divorce rumors

India’s tennis prodigy Sania Mirza and Pakistan’s cricketer Shoaib Malik are at odds.

According to Ms Mirza’s most recent Instagram post, marital difficulties appear to be building.

She wrote, Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah.

Advertisement

Sania Mirza’s Mysterious Post Amid Divorce Rumors With Shoaib Malik She wrote, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah”.

It appears that India’s tennis prodigy Sania Mirza and Pakistan’s cricketer Shoaib Malik are at odds. According to Ms Mirza’s most recent Instagram post, marital difficulties appear to be building between the prominent pair. Ms Mirza turned to her Instagram stories and uploaded a mysterious past that has left her admirers concerned, adding to the speculations around her divorce rumours. She wrote, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah”.

View the entry here:

Sania Mirza Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/BBKEztyCa6 — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) November 6, 2022

Advertisement

As of now, the precise cause of their rift remains unknown. However, a few Pakistani media stories claim that Mr Malik cheated on Sania on one of his television broadcasts. According to local media, the couple has drifted apart and has been living separately for some time. As per the prevalent rumours, the couple is no longer the sole guardians of their son Izhaan. However, none of the celebrities has remarked on it.

Sania and Shoaib wed in a celebrity-studded ceremony in April 2010 and have a four-year-old son named Izhann. The pair recently celebrated their son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s birthday in Dubai, photos of which were published by Mr Malik and not by the tennis player.

View the article here:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) Advertisement

Sania Mirza has previously shared enigmatic content. A few days ago, she posted a photo of herself and her baby with the remark, “The moments that get me through the hardest days.”

Here is the article:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Also Read Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza separation rumors are floating around Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza both belongs to sports industry and not...