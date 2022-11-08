Advertisement
Sanjana Ganesan responds to troll asking her about Bumrah’s Wife

Articles
Sanjana Ganesan responds to troll asking her about Bumrah’s Wife

  • Online trolling is nothing new for TV host Sanjana Ganesan, who is wed to Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah.
  • The highly anticipated T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England will be played at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
  • A troll made a rookie attempt to ruin the TV personality’s day in the comments area.
Online trolling is nothing new for TV host Sanjana Ganesan, who is wed to Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The weather in Adelaide right now is BE-A-utiful, wrote Ganesan, who is now in Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022, in the caption of a shot she posted on her Instagram profile on Tuesday.

The highly anticipated T20 World Cup semifinal match between India and England will be played at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

While Adelaide fans eagerly following the flagship competition were looking forward to Ganesan’s Instagram post giving a sneak peek. A troll made a rookie attempt to ruin the TV personality’s day in the comments area.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

“Mam itni khubsurat bhi nahi ho But Bumrah ko kaise pata liya (You aren’t that beautiful, how did you manage to become Bumrah’s wife),” the troll commented on her Instagram post.

Ganesan responded to the troll in a similar manner after taking the random but offensive statement seriously. “aur khud jo chappal jaisi shakal lekar ghoom rahe ho uska kya?” Ganesan retorted which loosely translates to: “and how do you manage to walk around with a face like that?”

Following the Twitter sharing of a screenshot of their exchange, Ganesan’s remark quickly became popular online.

