Scientist FINALLY catches the monster behind mythical sightings

Nepal’s National Trust for Nature Conservation researcher Madhu Chetri believes the Yeti is a Tibetan brown bear.

Some found hairs, footprints, and holes dug by a Himalayan marmot-hunting animal.

Dr Chetri published his study in Threatened Taxa. April 2019’s Indian army announcement reported an “elusive snowman” measuring 32×15 inches.

Dr Chetri believes the Yeti—also known as the Abominable Snowman—is a Tibetan brown bear.

He stated, “It’s because of their physical description, their footprint, and how they’re bipedal when they spot something interesting or unnatural.

“Local people, particularly nomadic families, have shown me several times hair samples and footprints of Tibetan brown bears in the highland pastures saying this belongs ‘to Yeti’,” added, “Also, signs of digging for Himalayan marmots can be seen in the upper Mustang – people generally say this is done by a ‘Mithe’ which means Yeti,” added, “But Himalayan marmot is also one of the favorite foods of these bears.”

He added, “A small population of Tibetan brown bears exists in Nepal.

“Sightings are rare, but footprints and digging signs are seen quite easily in upper Mustang during the summer when the marmot is out from hibernation.”

Dr. Chetri published his study in Threatened Taxa.

In July, the Mirror said that soldiers were ridiculed for finding the enormous yeti.

The “abominable snowman” was discovered by Indian soldiers at Makalu Base Camp in the Himalayas.

April 2019’s Indian army announcement reported an “elusive snowman”.

He tweeted: “For the first time, an #IndianArmy Mountaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast ‘Yeti’ measuring 32×15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past.”

