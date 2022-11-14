Second-longest kill ever by Ukrainian sniper: 1.68 kilometers

Ukrainian sniper kills Russian soldier from over two and a half kilometres away.

Ukrainian military claims it is the second-longest sniper kill in history.

Canadian sniper holds the record for longest sniper shot on an Islamic State target in Iraq, at 3,450 metres.

Incredible videos show a Ukrainian shooter killing a Russian from over two and a half kilometres distant. The Ukrainian military announced that this was the second-longest sniper kill in history.

The sniper can be seen following the man in the web video before he is brought into the crosshairs.

He fires, and the soldier is hit a few seconds later, collapsing to the ground.

Upon seeing the video, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Office of Strategic Communications stated, “A Ukrainian sniper came very close to the world record for the longest combat sniper shot.

”

Our special operations personnel were able to remove the occupier with pinpoint accuracy from 2,710 metres away, a distance that is now second in the world according to the command of the Armed Forces.

“We would like to remind [people] that the first place in the world is occupied by a shot from a Canadian sniper at a distance of 3,540 metres [11,614 feet] while performing a task in Iraq.”

British man Craig Harrison came in second with a distance of 2,475 metres (8,120 ft).

Until 2017, British Army cavalry Corporal Craig Harrison held the record for the longest confirmed sniper kill in battle, at a distance of 2,475 metres.

Still, a Canadian sniper from Joint Task Force 2 has the record for the longest sniper shot on an Islamic State target in Iraq, at 3,450 metres.

This comes as Vladimir Putin’s soldiers continue to be humiliated in Ukraine.

