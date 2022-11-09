See how your favourite paint colour reveals your personality

Colours impact our daily life. According to studies, everyone’s favourite colours represent their personalities.

Doubtful? Have you ever felt your mood change upon entering a home? Sometimes it gets worse, sometimes you calm down. Why are certain rooms sleepy and others scary?

Colours rule. Others may dislike the colours you like, and vice versa. Color and personality are related. Sure, the rooms’ contents matter, but it’s the wall paint that attracts your eye and affects your attitude.

1. Warm Colours

Warm colours start the rainbow. Red, orange, yellow, pink, and their hues. Warm colours reflect their name. They’re happy and friendly.

Warm colours signify a pleasant, energetic room. Red, orange, and yellow lovers are outgoing and gregarious. You adore meeting new people, bonding, and developing close relationships. You’re probably an extrovert but can be a high-energy introvert.

Darker warm colours imply adventure and risk-taking, whereas softer ones show ambition and a preference for people over travel.

2. Cool Colours

Cool colours are at the rainbow’s end. Blue, violet, green, and their tints. Cool colours represent serenity and tranquilly.

Cool-coloured rooms, especially blue, are peaceful and calming. Introverts love chilly colours. You’re not a people person, yet you like socialising. It’s mood-based. When problems come, you seek seclusion. So you solve problems.

You’d rather read a book than party. You’re quiet and prefer to think deeply. You enjoy studying abstract theories.

3. Neutral Colours

Brown, grey, and black are neutral colours. Low-key colours lack flair. You’re practical if you enjoy neutral colours.

You don’t argue and put logic above sentiments. You’re analytical and always consider long-term consequences. Variable behaviour. You can be talkative and friendly with some people and reticent with others. You organise and make lists. You make and keep plans.

