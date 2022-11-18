Advertisement
Shraddha Hospitalised in 2020, Aaftab Poonawala was with her

  • Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Ameen Poonawala
  • She was admitted to the hospital in 2020 with “internal injuries.”
  • Shraddha was accompanied by Poonawala during her treatment, according to Dr. Shiv Prasad Shinde.
According to medical records, Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, was admitted to the hospital in 2020 with “internal injuries.”

Shraddha was accompanied by Poonawala during her treatment, according to Dr. Shiv Prasad Shinde, who had cared for her at the Ozone Multi-specialty Hospital in Nalasopara, Mumbai.

According to a medical report obtained by the Bollywood media, Shraddha complained of severe back pain, nausea, neck pain, and numbness in her lower extremities upon admission.

“The symptoms were like that of spondylosis, which can accompany trauma, or be a result of keeping an incorrect posture,” Dr. Shiv Prasad Shinde

“I didn’t suspect that there was assault or trauma. There were no external injuries. And until the patient tells us about such a history of assault, we don’t usually consider it. There was no sign that the injuries were inflicted upon being beaten by a blunt object,” said Dr. Shinde.

The couple allegedly had an abusive relationship, with Poonawala is known to have allegedly abused Shraddha, according to many claims of Shraddha’s friends. Friends of the deceased previously told the media that she had been hospitalized following a particularly violent incident.
After her passing, a previous image of Walkar also came to light, showing little injuries near her right eye and on her nose. The media was unable to independently confirm whether the aforementioned picture is from the alleged hospital visit, though.

Shraddha was admitted to the hospital from December 3–6, 2020, per the medical records, but she did not show up for the scheduled follow-up. “The patient was admitted for three days. On the fourth day, she was discharged… We had called the patient for a follow-up after that, but she didn’t come.”

After a dispute, Shraddha Walkar was allegedly killed in Delhi in May of this year by her live-in lover Poonawala. After that, the accused allegedly hacked up her body into pieces and dumped the fragments across Delhi.

 

