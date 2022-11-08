Sidhu Moose Wala’s song ‘Vaar’ release sends waves of emotions

Although Moosa passed away five months ago, he is still making headlines today.

Although Moosa passed away five months ago, he is still making headlines today. The Punjabi rapper and composer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed, achieved global fame with a few solo tunes back in 2017. Sidhu’s universally appealing lyrics began to be heard a lot, both inside and outside of India, as is the case with numerous renowned poets of the genre who write about society. On the occasion of Gurupurab, Sidhu Moose Wala’s brand-new song “Vaar” was posted on YouTube. The song sparked shockwaves of homages and emotions throughout digital media, garnering over 4 million views in just 4 hours.

Sidhu was on his way to being a change agent in Punjabi music, but he wasn’t a revolutionary. The UK Singles Chart once featured his song “47.” He rose to position 66 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, and The Guardian even included him in their list of the top 50 up-and-coming musicians. When he was fatally shot in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village, Mansa district, he had already achieved cult status. The 28-year-death old’s was attributed to a gangster with a base in Canada. According to the police, the incident was simply a case of classic rap inter-gag rivalry.

This ignited a spark that sparked a blazing inferno of condolences around the world. Rappers from all over the world, as well as regular men, women, children, college students, and office workers, wore his t-shirts as a sign of respect. He was not only considered as one of the most important Punjabi musicians of his time but also a significant player in the introduction of Punjabi music into the mainstream.Fans of the late artist have been sharing inspirational words from his earlier albums for almost five months. They have something fresh to listen to, discuss, and admire today.Gold Media Entertainment and Snappy worked together to produce and market the 2-minute, 17-second song. It was published under the “Sidhu Moose Wala” label.The song is currently accessible on YouTube Music, JioSaavan, Resso, Spotify, and iTunes.

The song has also been shared on his Instagram account with the caption: “Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.”

Since Sidhu’s lyrics mostly focused on opposing religious institutions, they frequently sparked strong reactions among his followers as well as controversies. Sidhu was involved in a legal dispute over some phrases that were purported to promote gun culture. Additionally, he was charged with penning phrases in his songs that were provoking and inflammatory.Prior to Vaar, Sidhu’s posthumously released song “SYL” peaked at number 27 on the Canadian Hot 100.