Sidhu Moose Wala’s song ‘Vaar’ release sends waves of emotions

Diljit Dosanjh lends his support to fans seeking justice for Sidhu Moose Wala
Although Moosa passed away five months ago, he is still making headlines today. The Punjabi rapper and composer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed, achieved global fame with a few solo tunes back in 2017. Sidhu’s universally appealing lyrics began to be heard a lot, both inside and outside of India, as is the case with numerous renowned poets of the genre who write about society. On the occasion of Gurupurab, Sidhu Moose Wala’s brand-new song “Vaar” was posted on YouTube. The song sparked shockwaves of homages and emotions throughout digital media, garnering over 4 million views in just 4 hours.
Sidhu was on his way to being a change agent in Punjabi music, but he wasn’t a revolutionary. The UK Singles Chart once featured his song “47.” He rose to position 66 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, and The Guardian even included him in their list of the top 50 up-and-coming musicians. When he was fatally shot in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village, Mansa district, he had already achieved cult status. The 28-year-death old’s was attributed to a gangster with a base in Canada. According to the police, the incident was simply a case of classic rap inter-gag rivalry.
The song has also been shared on his Instagram account with the caption: “Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.”
