Snoop Dogg Posts Video of a Girl Dancing to Pushpa Saami Saami

The song “Saami Saami” from the Indian film “Pushpa,” starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, went viral on the internet. Many people have shared their versions of the song’s dance. A video of a girl dancing to this cheerful music went viral over a month ago. A number of individuals, including Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandana, posted the endearing video on their social media profiles and websites.

The same video is again resurfacing as a result of the unique performance catching the notice of American rapper Snoop Dogg. He also released a cute video of the small child dancing to the popular song “Saami Saami,” which was originally performed by Rashmika Mandanna.

While the video was posted without a commentary, Rashmika responded in the comments section with “Love it,” along with fire and laughing emojis.

The 31-second video begins with a little girl in a school uniform dancing with her classmates. She is seen performing the song’s characteristic motions like a professional dancer.

The video has received over 14 million views and over 960,000 likes since it was shared. The post has also received almost 12,000 comments. In the comment section, several viewers posted genuine messages and appreciated the girl’s dance abilities.

One user wrote, “This is adorable.” Another commented, “Friday mood.” Another Snoop fan simply expressed happiness that the rapper had taken notice of the adorable video in their message, “Never imagined she’d make it to your post.” After observing the unique moves, one impressed user wrote, “She’s killing it!!! Her back-up dancers need to get it together! ”

