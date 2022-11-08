Snoop Dogg signs his name in Japanese, impressing netizens

He requests assistance from a man in learning how to write his name in Japanese as he signs a notebook for someone.

The man demonstrates how to spell his name in Japanese to Snoop Dogg after receiving paper and a pen from him.

Finally, after writing it down, he extends a handshake and delivers the man his book.

In a new video, Snoop Dogg can be seen interacting with followers. He requests assistance from a man in learning how to write his name in Japanese as he signs a notebook for someone. The man demonstrates how to spell his name in Japanese to Snoop Dogg after receiving paper and a pen from him. The rapper attempts to imitate the characters after seeing it and adds his name to the book. He can be seen meticulously imitating each persona in the brief clip.

Finally, after writing it down, he extends a handshake and delivers the man his book. “Snoop Dogg learning to write his name in Japanese at a book signing,” the caption for the video said. Reddit user @mindyour posted this video.

This video has received 23,000 likes and several comments since it was shared. In the Reddit comments, one individual remarked, “This is fantastic, and I’m now studying Japanese, too. This has been written in katakana, which is mostly used to transliterate foreign words.”

Someone another remarked, “I guess he’s done so many signing events that something novel to change it up makes it more enjoyable, plus who wouldn’t appreciate knowing their signature in another language.” A third individual wrote, “He was very pleased with himself and proud of what he had written. adorable and healthy. Additionally, that hairdo is fantastic.”