  • News
  • Viral
  • Speedy South African barber breaks skin fade haircut world record
  • A barber from South Africa completed five skin fade haircuts in 18 minutes and 57 seconds.
  • Enrico Springfield is the first barber to hold the record for the fastest haircut.
  • The attempt was documented in an episode of the e.tv series Stumbo Record Breakers.
When a barber from South Africa finished five skin fade haircuts in 18 minutes and 57 seconds, he set a new record and became the current holder of the Guinness World Record.

Enrico Springfield, now 23 years old, is a barber from Johannesburg who began his career when he was only 13 years old. He recently attempted to break the record for the fastest time to complete five skin fade haircuts, and the attempt was documented in an episode of the e.tv series Stumbo Record Breakers.

According to Guinness World Records, Springfield finished his sixth haircut at the 18-minute and 57-second mark, making him the first barber to ever hold the record for the fastest haircut. Twenty minutes was chosen as the target time by Guinness as the starting point for the record.

As per Sofia Greenacre, the Guinness adjudicator who witnessed the attempt, “I was very concerned during the fourth haircut that maybe Enrico took too much off on top and I really wasn’t sure how he was going to blend it through.”

She added, “I wasn’t sure if he’d left enough hair to actually create the fade required.”

Take a look at the video below:

