Spot the Difference: In 15 seconds, can you find three differences?

Identifying the differences between two photos is one of the most popular and time-honoured games among children and adults.

In this task, you will be given two little images that, when placed next to one another, make a larger image. The two photos that were combined are virtually identical. The image displayed above depicts two of the most well-known cartoon characters in history. The creator of these characters is Walt Disney.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are the identities of these characters

Mickey and Minnie can be seen laughing and playing around the park in this photograph. This park is a gorgeous spot with lush green trees and a variety of flowering plants. Additionally, there are one or two benches in the park.

Now, your challenge is to identify and record three changes between the two images. In the event that you are unable to locate all the discrepancies within the allotted time. We will also provide the solution for your reference at the end of the article.

Identify the Difference – Answer

The difference between the two images is indicated by a red circle in the image below.

