Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Spot the Difference: In 15 seconds, can you find three differences?
Spot the Difference: In 15 seconds, can you find three differences?

Spot the Difference: In 15 seconds, can you find three differences?

Articles
Advertisement
Spot the Difference: In 15 seconds, can you find three differences?

Spot the Difference: In 15 seconds, can you find three differences?

Advertisement
  • Identifying the differences between two photos is one of the most popular and time-honoured games.
  • In this task, you will be given two images that, when placed next to one another, make a larger image.
  • Your challenge is to identify and record three changes between the two images.
Advertisement

Identifying the differences between two photos is one of the most popular and time-honoured games among children and adults.

In this task, you will be given two little images that, when placed next to one another, make a larger image. The two photos that were combined are virtually identical. The image displayed above depicts two of the most well-known cartoon characters in history. The creator of these characters is Walt Disney.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are the identities of these characters

Mickey and Minnie can be seen laughing and playing around the park in this photograph. This park is a gorgeous spot with lush green trees and a variety of flowering plants. Additionally, there are one or two benches in the park.

Mickey and Minnie can be seen playing around the park. It can be seen that two photos have been placed side by side. Although they appear identical, they are distinct.

Advertisement

Now, your challenge is to identify and record three changes between the two images. In the event that you are unable to locate all the discrepancies within the allotted time. We will also provide the solution for your reference at the end of the article.

Identify the Difference – Answer

The difference between the two images is indicated by a red circle in the image below.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Musician shows how to make an AP Dhillon tune in 5 steps
Musician shows how to make an AP Dhillon tune in 5 steps
Viral Video: Father-daughter duo grooves to Uff Teri Adaa at wedding reception
Viral Video: Father-daughter duo grooves to Uff Teri Adaa at wedding reception
World Record: Teenage Nigerian skips rope 265 times in 1 min on one leg
World Record: Teenage Nigerian skips rope 265 times in 1 min on one leg
IT company in MP sends out a warning to remind staff to go home
IT company in MP sends out a warning to remind staff to go home
Optical Illusion: Find the Guard’s Hidden Bird in Vintage Picture
Optical Illusion: Find the Guard’s Hidden Bird in Vintage Picture
Seek and Find Puzzle: If You are a genius find the baby bear in the forest
Seek and Find Puzzle: If You are a genius find the baby bear in the forest
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story