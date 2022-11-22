Stray cat with broken paw visits hospital in Turkey: Watch

Last week, a wounded stray cat was sighted strolling the grounds of a public hospital in East Tukey, seemingly in quest of assistance. The cat was caught by security cameras entering the hospital through the emergency door in Tatvan’s Bitlis area. Bitlis Tatvan State Hospital, where the cat was treated, shared the bizarre footage on Facebook.

The black-and-white cat is seen limping and staggering into the hospital in the video. She walks the corridors till someone notices her and comes to her rescue. Thankfully, Nurse Abuzer Ozdemir noticed the cat was in distress and hurried to its aid. The video then switches to the kitten sitting on a chair, with the nurse tending to its wounds.

“While I was working, I saw a cat walk in and it was staggering. When I picked it up for examination, I noticed that his foot was broken, and I put it in a splint (medical product used to keep organs still). I kept the cat under surveillance for a while. Then the cat relaxed and went out again from where it came as if it knew the way,” the nurse told the media, Enson Haber. The nurse also stated that the cat returned after a few days to have its paw examined again.

It’s unclear where the cat came from or what might have caused its damage. The team later dubbed the critter “Davso,” after a cat they acquired earlier that died of natural circumstances.

A similar incident emerged earlier this year in Bihar, where a monkey was observed attending a clinic in Sasaram to get her wounds treated. A video of the incident that went viral showed the monkey with her child in the clinic. A crowd came to observe the monkey calmly waiting for the doctor to rub their eyes in surprise.