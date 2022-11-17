SUV driver hits cyclist following verbal disagreement: Video

The terrifying moment a £47,000 black Jaguar smashes into an expensive bike, shattering it to bits and horrifying witnesses has been captured on video.

After a spat with the driver of the Jaguar, a Lycra-clad biker is seen standing at the intersection of Kilburn High Road and Brondesbury Road.

The rider is clutching a phone to his ear and is believed to be speaking with the police.

The Jaguar accelerates ahead, giving the rider time to jump out of the way of the SUV.

His black road bike is completely destroyed by the truck and is scattered across the road.

The back wheel has been wrenched totally out of the bicycle frame.

As the bike was flattened under the tyres of the fancy SUV, onlookers gasped and yelled.

The car then came to a halt and confronted the rider on the road.

‘He’s now threatening me again,’ added the biker, who was still on the phone. The dude collided with me and then ran over my bike.’

Some people on social media backed the driver, while others criticised cyclists in general.

Users pointed out that the bicycle appeared to be on the phone when crossing the street, and that the Jaguar was in a yellow box, indicating that it needed to move.

Others, though, claim that the driver overreacted and was driving recklessly.

‘God, I’m not even a cyclist and I don’t particularly like them. But the amount of morons in these comments defending the driver, honestly.

According to one story, the driver was a ‘lunatic.’

‘Police were called at 13:23hrs on 13 November to Kilburn High Road NW6,’ stated a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

A man reported that his bicycle had been run over by a car following a verbal dispute with the driver. The man did not sustain any injuries.

The matter was concluded by way of a community resolution order issued to the driver, who also agreed to pay compensation for the damage to the man.’

