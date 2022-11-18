Tadpole or UFO? Chinese video baffles internet

China reportedly saw another UFO.

This time, Minquin County witnesses filmed it. Whatever it was, its trail looked like a tadpole in the sky.

NowThis Instagrammed the video. Under the sky is a tranquil water body. The UFO trails increase as it approaches the camera.

Check out the video below:

Social media users were intrigued. Several users were confused. Instagram users agreed the view was stunning. Some were curious. Instagram user: “Okay, can someone tell me what it is so that I can sleep tonight?”

Another commenter said, “That sunset must have been beautiful, but this was the cherry on top of the cake.”

A third user restricted the identity to two possibilities, “That’s a rocket launch, in the last second you can see first stage separation and second stage engine ignition. It could be some kind of ballistic missile test though.”

Earlier this year, China’s Sky Eye radio telescope may have received some strange cosmic transmissions. State-backed Science and Technology Daily reportedly said the telescope discovered a narrowband electromagnetic pulse. These were unlike earlier indications. The media house cited Zhang Tonjie, the team’s chief scientist. The report was erased. The article’s removal was unclear.

