Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Viral
  • Tadpole or UFO? Chinese video baffles internet
Tadpole or UFO? Chinese video baffles internet

Tadpole or UFO? Chinese video baffles internet

Articles
Advertisement
Tadpole or UFO? Chinese video baffles internet

Tadpole or UFO? Chinese video baffles internet

Advertisement
  • China reportedly saw another UFO.
  • This time, Minquin County witnesses filmed it. Whatever it was, its trail looked like a tadpole in the sky.
  • NowThis Instagrammed the video. Under the sky is a tranquil water body. The UFO trails increase as it approaches the camera.
Advertisement

China reportedly saw another UFO. This time, Minquin County witnesses filmed it. Whatever it was, its trail looked like a tadpole in the sky. NowThis Instagrammed the video. Under the sky is a tranquil water body. A white UFO is flying in the sky. UFO trails increase as it approaches the camera. The water reflects it. It’s a beautiful sight.

Check out the video below:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

Advertisement

Social media users were intrigued. Several users were confused. Instagram users agreed the view was stunning. Some were curious. Instagram user: “Okay, can someone tell me what it is so that I can sleep tonight?”

Another commenter said, “That sunset must have been beautiful, but this was the cherry on top of the cake.”

A third user restricted the identity to two possibilities, “That’s a rocket launch, in the last second you can see first stage separation and second stage engine ignition. It could be some kind of ballistic missile test though.”

Earlier this year, China’s Sky Eye radio telescope may have received some strange cosmic transmissions. State-backed Science and Technology Daily reportedly said the telescope discovered a narrowband electromagnetic pulse. These were unlike earlier indications. The media house cited Zhang Tonjie, the team’s chief scientist. The report was erased. The article’s removal was unclear.

Also Read

Massive dark ring causes sky terror alien UFOs exist
Massive dark ring causes sky terror alien UFOs exist

A Facebook user posted an unusual black ring seen in the skies...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Woman wins hearts by asking a man out on Spotify song
Woman wins hearts by asking a man out on Spotify song
Students recreate Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, So cute, says Internet
Students recreate Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, So cute, says Internet
Spot The Difference: Find 6 differences in the two pictures within 11 seconds
Spot The Difference: Find 6 differences in the two pictures within 11 seconds
Optical Illusion: We challenge you to find praying mantis in 6 sec!
Optical Illusion: We challenge you to find praying mantis in 6 sec!
This magnificent artwork is a tribute to a mother's love
This magnificent artwork is a tribute to a mother's love
Read viral: Kid prepared meal for his mother during Covid-19
Read viral: Kid prepared meal for his mother during Covid-19
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story