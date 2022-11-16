Texas woman possesses world’s largest feet, says Guinness

According to the Guinness World Records, a woman in Texas has the world’s largest feet for a living woman.

Tanya Herbert’s shoe size is either US women’s 18 or US men’s 16-17.

Her right foot is 33.1cm (13.03inches) long and her left foot is 32.5cm (12.79ins) long.

Get to know the Texas woman who wears the world’s largest shoe size! Ms. Herbert is 6 feet 9 inches tall and has always been taller and bigger than her peers.

GWR says that Ms. Herbert is 6 feet 9 inches tall and has always been taller and bigger than her peers. “By the time she was in high school, her feet had grown to the size they are now, which is a record,” their official website says.

Ms. Herbert said this to GWR: “As a child, I was always the tallest. My mother was 6 feet 5 inches tall and my father is 6 feet 4 inches tall, so I had to be tall too.” She said that she didn’t think being taller was a bad thing because her parents taught her to have a high opinion of herself.

“I never remember getting bullied or anything like that for my height. My friends actually took great care of me to make sure I was loved and liked,” she went on.

Say hello to Tanya Herbert, new record holder for the world's largest feet!

Given her height and large feet, she couldn’t find women’s shoes in her size so she wore men’s. “I wore tennis shoes or men’s loafers when trying to dress cute for school,” she said.

Ms Herbet used social media to connect with other ladies in her situation and build her feminine shoes. She stated she’d get the biggest sneakers online. “I would buy some of the largest shoes I could find online and manipulate those to extend them out a little longer and make them a little wider so that they would fit my feet,”

