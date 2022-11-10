The kid who starts slowly wins the lemon and spoon race

On social media, it’s typical to see ideas that turn out differently than they did at the beginning. When there is a race, we frequently witness the final competitor win by sprinting to the finish line first. One such video of a youngster winning a race while holding a lemon on a spoon after starting last has gone viral on Twitter.

A race between a lemon and a spoon is the first thing seen in the November 9 video with the caption “Slow and steady wins the race.” The objective is to cross the finish line first while maintaining control of the lemon throughout the entire race. However, because they were more focused on getting there first than on keeping the lemon balanced on the spoon, the majority of the kids failed at it.

One of the kids who gets going slowly succeeds in crossing the finish line with the lemon poised on the spoon. The kid won the race because he was the only one who was more concerned with balancing the lemon than with winning the race quickly. The kid’s intelligence allowed him to understand that there was no point in rushing because there was no chance of winning without the lemon, which is why this happened.

The moment the youngster crosses the finish line, everyone begins to cheer him.

Slow and steady wins the race. —Aesop pic.twitter.com/6yaixiJvER — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) November 9, 2022

The video has received over 1.37 thousand likes and over 99 lakh views. To show their admiration for the youngster who wins the race, commenters utilized words, gifs, and emoticons.

A viewer commented, “A lot to learn from this!” suggesting that the movie had taught him a valuable lesson.

“Tempo and rate are really crucial,” another user wrote.

