These riddles may decrease your confidence in math skills!

Since childhood, we’ve been taught to fear math.

With these riddles, we’ll act like Satan and shake your confidence.

You’re smarter than you think, even if you couldn’t solve these.

Advertisement

People may be confident about language or science scores, but math scores make them hide their faces. Since childhood, we’ve been taught to fear math. Fear is justified. Math is hard. The topic shook academic records and confidence. With these math riddles, we’ll act like Satan and shake your confidence.

Math Riddle 1: What fills the vacant space?

1,8,27,64,?,216

Math Riddle 2: What fills the vacant space?

Z, D, Y, G, X,?

Math Riddle 3: What fills the vacant space?

Advertisement

CD, MN,?

Math Riddle 4: 1575 * 9/7 = 1575/9. The total is:

Math Riddle 5: Sum of two consecutive odd numbers’ squares is 394. What’s the total?

ANSWER!

Puzzle 1:

What’s missing?

Advertisement

1,8,27,64,?,216

Answer:

125

Puzzle 2:

What’s missing?

Z, D, Y, G, X,?

Advertisement

Answer:

J, W

Puzzle 3:

CD, MN,?

Answer:

RS

Advertisement

Puzzle 4:

1575 + 9/7 = 9/7. The sum is?

Answer:

Suppose x and y.

1575xy

x/y=9/7

Advertisement

xy/x/y=1575/9/7

y2=1225

y=35, x=45

Knowing 45+35 =

= 80

Puzzle 5:

Advertisement

Two consecutive odd numbers squared equals 394. What’s the total?

Answer:

x and (x+2) are successive odd numbers.

x2+(x+2)2 = 394

x2+x2+4x+4 = 394

2×2+4x-390=0

Advertisement

x2+2x–195 = 0

(x+15)(x-13)=0

x=13

Knowing 13+15=28

Confidence shaken? Still smart? You’re smarter than you think, even if you couldn’t solve these. Smartness is judged by your ability to navigate life’s riddles.

Also Read These math riddles will make you think a little bit It costs $77 to buy B apples, B bananas, and A+B cherries....