These riddles may decrease your confidence in math skills!

These math riddles will make you think a little bit
It costs $77 to buy B apples, B bananas, and A+B cherries....
People may be confident about language or science scores, but math scores make them hide their faces. Since childhood, we’ve been taught to fear math. Fear is justified. Math is hard. The topic shook academic records and confidence. With these math riddles, we’ll act like Satan and shake your confidence.
Math Riddle 1: What fills the vacant space?
1,8,27,64,?,216
Math Riddle 2: What fills the vacant space?
Z, D, Y, G, X,?
Math Riddle 3: What fills the vacant space?
CD, MN,?
Math Riddle 4: 1575 * 9/7 = 1575/9. The total is:
Math Riddle 5: Sum of two consecutive odd numbers’ squares is 394. What’s the total?
ANSWER!
Puzzle 1:
What’s missing?
1,8,27,64,?,216
Answer:
125
Puzzle 2:
What’s missing?
Z, D, Y, G, X,?
Answer:
J, W
Puzzle 3:
CD, MN,?
Answer:
RS
Puzzle 4:
1575 + 9/7 = 9/7. The sum is?
Answer:
Suppose x and y.
1575xy
x/y=9/7
xy/x/y=1575/9/7
y2=1225
y=35, x=45
Knowing 45+35 =
= 80
Puzzle 5:
Two consecutive odd numbers squared equals 394. What’s the total?
Answer:
x and (x+2) are successive odd numbers.
x2+(x+2)2 = 394
x2+x2+4x+4 = 394
2×2+4x-390=0
x2+2x–195 = 0
(x+15)(x-13)=0
x=13
Knowing 13+15=28
Confidence shaken? Still smart? You’re smarter than you think, even if you couldn’t solve these. Smartness is judged by your ability to navigate life’s riddles.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.