Thief knocks himself out while flees with £15k bags

A group of masked individuals burst into the Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue, Washington.

When shoppers observed the group rushing past the security guards, they fled the store in a panic.

The estimated total value of the bags was $18,000 (£15,700).

Advertisement

A daring thief accidentally knocked himself unconscious while attempting to depart from a luxury store with arms full of stolen bags. In August, a group of masked individuals burst into the Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue, Washington, and a CCTV camera captured the unusual moment.

The suspect was shown on camera removing the leather bags from the shelf and making a beeline for the exit. When shoppers observed the group rushing past the security guards and snatching leather items from the display cabinet, they fled the store in a panic.

A security guard stationed at the store’s exit allowed the thieves to leave with bags in hand. At one point, the 17-year-old burglar mistaken the floor-to-ceiling windows for glass doors and slammed into them.

He ended up knocking himself unconscious on the floor, whereupon two of his companions unsuccessfully attempted to take him away. The unfortunate thief was subsequently apprehended by Bellevue Police and released to a family member at the hospital.

The estimated total value of the bags was $18,000 (£15,700).

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Meaghan Black, the police department’s public relations officer, stated that the adolescent was partially conscious when officers arrived. Officers also said that two female accomplices escaped.

She continued, “Because Bellevue is a rich Seattle suburb with access to the interstate and upscale shopping, it makes us an easy target.

“The police department in partnership with loss prevention of these stores have teamed up for higher visibiltiy and undercover operations inside the stores to target these profilic thieves. We have had significant success.”

Prosecutors claimed the 17-year-old, whose name was not revealed because he is a juvenile, was part of a retail crime theft network.

Also Read Thief Apologizes for Stealing Laptop, Twitter Sympathizes Zweli Thixo, a Twitter user, revealed an email he received from a...