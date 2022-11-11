Things you didn’t know about Diet Coke that are interesting

Diet Coke enthusiasts enjoy the fizz year-round.

As Diet Coke celebrates its 40th anniversary, here are 10 facts to share with your friends.1.

Diet Coke vs. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Diet and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar use different recipes.

Advertisement

Diet Coke… In a British summer, you won’t have to walk far to hear a popular drink fizzing. Preceded by a snap and followed by an ‘oh,’ the noise is as common as seagull squawking. Diet Coke enthusiasts enjoy the fizz year-round.

Even the most loyal fans may be astonished by the thirst-quencher. As Diet Coke celebrates its 40th anniversary, here are 10 facts to share with your friends.

1. Diet Coke vs. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar use different recipes. While both drinks use the same sweeteners, they don’t share the same flavour basis. Coca-Cola is made to taste more like Coca-Cola, while Diet Coke has a lighter taste. You can correct someone who says they taste alike.

2. Diet Coke is the top-selling diet soda.

Younger soda enthusiasts may not remember when Diet Coke wasn’t so popular. The drink has had enormous success since it was introduced in 1982, swiftly becoming the best-selling diet soda of all time.

Advertisement

3. Coca-Cola offers 12 Diet Coke varieties.

You haven’t tried all Diet Coke if you’ve just tried one. Coca-Cola has created many versions of the famous drink. Previous Diet Coke flavours include Cherry, Vanilla, Citrus Zest, and Lime.

4. Diet Coke sinks

If you’ve ever dropped Coke into the water, you know it sinks. Diet Coke, unlike regular Coke, floats.

5. Diet Coke was tested extensively before launch.

Diet Coke underwent nearly 450 tests before hitting store shelves.

Advertisement

6. Diet beverages are acidic.

Diet beverages have a pH of 3.2, below water’s pH of 7.

7. Diet soda causes acne.

Due to its high acidity levels, consuming too much diet soda might unbalance your skin’s pH levels.

“No clear correlation has been demonstrated between excessive soda consumption and facial imperfections,” says Stryx.

8. In under an hour, Diet Coke can affect your health.

Advertisement

Pharmacist Niraj Naik warned Diet Coke can attack tooth enamel in ten minutes. Nope. After 20 minutes, the drinker’s body changes to “fat storage mode,” he says. After 40 minutes, you may get a short-term high, and after an hour, you may be hungrier and thirstier.

Also Read Coca Cola acquires BodyArmor sports drink for $5.6 billion NEW YORK: Coca Cola announced on Monday that it will acquire full...