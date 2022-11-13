This baby recognizes herself in the mirror and the moment is priceless

Whether it’s their child’s first steps or words, parents frequently record all of their child’s firsts. When such videos are posted online, many people are happy. And this specific video that has been posted around is a fantastic illustration of such nutritious material and is sure to make you grin. The video may cause you to frequently exclaim the word “cute,” given how it is made.

The video was published on the Good News Movement Instagram page, and it is attributed to an account with the handle @adaywithandiemae. “This infant sees herself for the first time in the mirror. Precious & precious,” the caption for the video stated. In the clip, a young girl named Andie is seen walking up to the mirror while wearing an Elmo costume, one of the Sesame Street muppets. Then she gestures and exclaims, “Wow,” to the image of herself in the mirror. She can be seen making different faces and kissing her own mirror reflection as the video goes on. We won’t give anything away, but we strongly urge you to watch the video.

The toddler’s reaction to seeing herself in the mirror while wearing an Elmo costume is as follows:

On Instagram, the video was posted two days ago. Since then, it has received more than 2.9 million views and a number of likes. Many people even commented in the comments area after seeing the share.

A user who posted with heart emoticons said, “It’s the numerous layers of discovery for me.” Too endearing. She even had to give herself a kiss at the end and say, “Awww,” said one person. Such a cutie! I believe she finally realized: “Oh, it’s me.” I’m the adorable Elmo I see,” a third person wrote. Oh, kid. I enjoy observing children playing in the mirror. “The faces are wonderful!,” a fourth person exclaimed. One fifth said, “Oh my heart, this is the nicest thing ever.”

