This brain teaser puzzled 98% of Harvard students

What’s the hardest brain teaser ever created? We searched for the world’s hardest brain teaser and found this one. Today’s puzzle is one of the world’s hardest. 98% of Harvard students couldn’t answer this cognitive teaser.

Solve it? Intelligence test! Here is the Hard Brain Teaser.

Knowing. We’ve never seen a more complicated brainteaser.

@onlyjayus shared this on TikTok. It's gotten 9.1 million views and 999,000 likes since then. No one can answer this puzzle in the TikTok comments. 98% of Harvard students couldn't solve it.

Brain puzzles can boost intelligence. How? Brain teasers promote cognitive function, critical thinking, and problem-solving. They also assist renew your thoughts and break the monotony.

Have you solved this puzzle?

3… 2… and 1!

Here’s the answer.

If you guessed the answer, bravo! You’re smart, buddy. This was the hardest one yet, so don’t be discouraged if you can’t solve it. Let’s find out.

In the previous sentences, we asked for word-by-word attentiveness. If you paid attention, you would have discovered the end-of-story puzzle. The answer is “no” since the question has no solution.

TikTok user @onlyjayus stated, “I’m sorry to tell you all that the answer is “no” it’s hard because the over-complication makes people not realize what the question is.”

The answer is before you. Even Harvard students have failed, so no judgements! We hope this puzzle was fun.

