This married couple had a total of 98 body modifications

A married couple with a total of 98 piercings, microdermals, body implants, and other modifications set a Guinness World Record for their combined number of alterations.

Gabriela Peralta, a native of Argentina, and Victor Hugo Peralta, a native of Uruguay, broke the record for most body modifications (married pair) in 2014 when they had a total of 84 body alterations.

According to the registrar, the couple’s total number of alterations has since grown to 98.

Twenty-four years ago, the pair met at a motorbike event in Argentina and bonded over their shared passion in body modification. They’ve been married for fourteen years.

Victor Hugo Peralta told Guinness World Records, “For me, being a Guinness World Records holder is a prize that life gives me for the love of body art, and I am very grateful because this record helped me achieve one of my big dreams: traveling to 20 countries, getting to know different cultures, and making new friendships around the world.”

Take a look at the video below:

