Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
This mountain goat racing over snow will thrill you: Watch

This mountain goat racing over snow will thrill you: Watch

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

A video of a mountain goat racing through snowy mountains has gone viral. A chamois, a goat-antelope native to European mountains, descends from the top of a mountain and glides down a deep valley in a couple of seconds in the fascinating video. The wild animal’s quick quickness and remarkable balance have awed netizens.

Perrot Couttet Zian, a snowboarder, originally released this footage on his Instagram account in March. His video quickly went viral on social media networks.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Perrot–Couttet Zian (@zian_ct)

Advertisement

This video was reshared on Monday by Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3), a popular Twitter page. The video has received over 3.7 million views and thousands of likes so far. A Twitter user commented on the video, saying, “Brings a whole new meaning to dashing through the snow”. Another person said, “Snowboarder in me is jealous,” added another.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is not the first video to show a goat performing physics-defying tricks. A video of a goat climbing a nearly vertical wall went viral in January of this year. The video, which was released by an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, shows the goat climbing a wall with only a few vertical hops.

Another video, showing a herd of goats cautiously hopping over concrete blocks as fast water gushed past them, went popular in July after IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra uploaded it on Twitter.

Also Read

Toddler rushes to protect her brother from mom’s punishment
Toddler rushes to protect her brother from mom’s punishment

Siblings have a complex, conflictual connection. While they occasionally clash, there are...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story