This mountain goat racing over snow will thrill you: Watch

A video of a mountain goat racing through snowy mountains has gone viral. A chamois, a goat-antelope native to European mountains, descends from the top of a mountain and glides down a deep valley in a couple of seconds in the fascinating video. The wild animal’s quick quickness and remarkable balance have awed netizens.

Perrot Couttet Zian, a snowboarder, originally released this footage on his Instagram account in March. His video quickly went viral on social media networks.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Perrot–Couttet Zian (@zian_ct) Advertisement

This video was reshared on Monday by Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3), a popular Twitter page. The video has received over 3.7 million views and thousands of likes so far. A Twitter user commented on the video, saying, “Brings a whole new meaning to dashing through the snow”. Another person said, “Snowboarder in me is jealous,” added another.

The speed of this chamois running down a mountainpic.twitter.com/oa9GwNJD55 — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) November 20, 2022

Advertisement

That’s remarkable! Even when on a snowmobile, a human would not be inclined (or perhaps able) to attempt with that speed. Nature clear designed that animal perfectly for that environment. Amazing. — Fionn McCool 🌻🇮🇪 🇺🇲 (@CiotogCulchie) November 21, 2022

Advertisement that’s nothing, should see a human running down a hill pic.twitter.com/Eeps0TY5sL — FloMilitary Sgt. (@kingofspain9) November 21, 2022

This reminds me of my old dog freckles running down one side of a 20+ foot embankment then crossing the small river and running up the the opposite 20+ foot side. Still have no idea what she was chasing, but I was in disbelief. Animals are crazy incredible in so many ways. — Akeva Banshee (@AkevaBansheeGEI) November 20, 2022

Advertisement

This is not the first video to show a goat performing physics-defying tricks. A video of a goat climbing a nearly vertical wall went viral in January of this year. The video, which was released by an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, shows the goat climbing a wall with only a few vertical hops.

Another video, showing a herd of goats cautiously hopping over concrete blocks as fast water gushed past them, went popular in July after IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra uploaded it on Twitter.