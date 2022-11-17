This school dropout has four houses; learn her secret

Rachel Ollington left school at age 16 and now owns four homes.

The single mother of three has revealed her secrets for success as a property investor.

Rachel helped start a real estate sales company called Vesta Essex.

Education is vital for a prosperous living, they say. However, this does not imply that those without financial means cannot have a comfortable standard of living. Many people, including those who have completed formal education, find more creative ways to earn income and support themselves and their families.

A comparable case involves a woman who, despite leaving school at age 16, has managed to provide a comfortable living for her four children. She has not only been able to turn her own life around, but also the lives of others through the employment opportunities she provides.

Mirror reports that 18-year-old Rachel Ollington bought her first home. The single mother of three has revealed her secrets for success as a property investor and now owns four gorgeous homes. When Rachel saw mortgage rates as high as 7%, she tried everything in her power to secure a loan and purchase her first home.

“When I was buying my first home, mortgage rates were higher than they are now. Money was always tight for me when I was growing up; any extra cash after paying the bills was saved for Christmas or birthdays. So, I know how it feels.” she said.”

Rachel and her family live in her third home, which is a four-bedroom house in Wickford, Essex, that costs about £475,000 and is Rachel’s third property. In 2005, she paid £183,000 for the house.

Rachel helped start a real estate sales company called Vesta Essex, which has helped her get as rich as she is now. She even has more than 11,000 people following her on Instagram, and she helps young people do well the way she did.

