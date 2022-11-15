This teen ate basic pasta and croissants for decade out of dread

13-year-old Ciarra Franco from Kent, England, has been eating the same foods for 10 years.

She once choked on a meal.

Ever since then, she won’t eat anything else.

So many delicious foods are within easy reach. Some of us are interested and try to learn more about these options, while others are used to certain foods and don’t want to try anything new. One teenager from Kent, England, is in the second group. The teenager had been eating the same things for 10 years.

Ciarra Franco, who is 13 years old, has been eating plain pasta and croissants for almost ten years. Franco’s strange eating habits began when she was a young child. She once choked on a meal, and ever since then, she won’t eat anything else. For lunch, she liked a pack of croissants, and for dinner, she liked plain pasta.

Angela, Franco’s mom, told Daily Star about her daughter’s food preferences, “Since she was two, one of the only things she has always eaten is croissants for lunch and plain pasta for dinner.”

The mother also said, “She would sometimes try plain cereal, like cornflakes, and ready-salted chips, but for as long as I can remember, she’s always had a croissant for lunch.”

Even though her daughter was very set in her ways, her mother said she did her best to introduce her to new tastes. But her plans didn’t work out.

Later, she got in touch with a hypnotherapist named David Kilmurry who worked with kids who had problems with selective eating. Franco’s eating habits changed after he saw the hypnotherapist a few times.



“Since her hypnotherapy, she has tried so many new foods, and while she still has a long way to go, her taste buds have changed a lot. “Ciarra has been able to try new foods like Chinese takeout and even fruits like pineapple,” said the happy mom.Angela was very proud of her daughter and said it was a “amazing accomplishment.” She also said that her daughter now likes sweet and sour chicken, roast potatoes with seasoning, and even pineapple.