  This video of shark landing on a fishing boat resembles film Jaws
This video of shark landing on a fishing boat resembles film Jaws

This video of shark landing on a fishing boat resembles film Jaws

This video of shark landing on a fishing boat resembles film Jaws

This video of shark landing on a fishing boat resembles film Jaws

  • A group of fishermen in New Zealand experienced a shark slammed into the bow of their boat and began to struggle.
  • According to the boat’s captain Ryan Churches, the shark was able to return to the sea on its own.
  • The folks on board caught this horrible incident on camera on Monday, and Churches later posted it to his Instagram account.
A group of fishermen in New Zealand experienced the shock of their lives. When a shark slammed into the bow of their boat and began to struggle just like in the film Jaws. Fortunately, according to the boat’s captain Ryan Churches, the shark was able to return to the sea on its own.

The folks on board caught this horrible incident on camera on Monday, and Churches later posted it to his Instagram account. As soon as people started sharing the video on social media, it quickly became popular.

 

A post shared by Ryan Churches (@churchyschartersnz)

Churches claimed in an interview with the NZ Herald that this was the first time a mako shark had touched down on his boat. Mako sharks are native to New Zealand and can reach lengths of four to fifteen metres.

The shark landing in front of the boat and being supported by the windscreens, according to the captain, was a stroke of luck. As a result, no one on board was hurt and the shark was able to fall back into the sea.

Talking about this experience, Churches said, “He (the shark) got away safe. There’s nothing much we could do. We can’t go up the front near it because they go absolutely bonkers. I was trying to figure out ways of how to get it off if it didn’t slide off. But it all worked out.”

A whale nearly sank a boat in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in July of this year. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

