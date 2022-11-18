TikToker accused with hitting golf ball into Grand Canyon: Viral

Nowadays, being popular on social media is on everyone’s wish list. People will pull the most absurd things for online attention. However, things can go horribly wrong, like in the case of this TikToker. Katie Sigmond, a 19-year-old TikToker, is facing criminal charges after hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon in the United States. The incident’s video, which was first released on TikTok, was later reshared on Reddit. The golfer is shown hitting the ball before dropping her club. In shock, she spins around to face the camera. The video appears to have been obtained from her Instagram Stories, which are no longer available.

Check it out

The Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona spans 278 miles along the Colorado River.

This approach has left social media users unimpressed. Many Reddit users demanded that she be fined. Others suggested forcing her to go find the golf ball and club. “Should be charged with reckless endangerment for the club. The golf ball could hit and seriously injure someone, but that club coming down on your head from that height would absolutely kill.”

“Hopefully a fine or jail time. unacceptable behaviour,” read another comment.

“Why the hell is she hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon? Some people kids not respecting the beauty of one of my favourite places,” third user commented.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon National Park provided an update on the situation on its official Facebook page. They stated that the video was posted on October 26 and showed Katie in the canyon at Mather Point.

Social media users assisted in locating Katie’s social media account. Grand Canyon Law Enforcement found, located, and contacted her for the incident on October 27. She now has a court appearance scheduled. The national park’s Facebook page stated that throwing anything over the canyon’s rim is not only unlawful, but it can also endanger hikers and wildlife that may be below. The officials also published their contact information in case anyone has any information that could help them promote public safety and avoid criminality at Grand Canyon.

