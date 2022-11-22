Toddler rushes to protect her brother from mom’s punishment

Siblings have a complex, conflictual connection.

While they occasionally clash, there are other instances when they make sure to stand up for one another.

Similar to what this toddler attempted to do when she believed her mother was disciplining her sibling.

Instagram user Deepak Vetal posted the video. “A sister who saves her brother from mother’s blows,” he wrote while sharing the clip. The video begins with a boy seated on the ground and his mother acting as though she’s about to spank him. The sister initially stands to one side and looks at her mother. However, she quickly rushes to assist her sibling in defending him.

A post shared by Deepak Vetal (@deepakvetal9538)

A few days ago, the video was posted. The video has received close to 3.2 million views since being shared, and the numbers are steadily rising. People have also left a variety of comments in response to the share.

Someone on Instagram commented, “So cute.” Another person said, “One of the nicest videos I’ve watched thus far, cutest of all.” Another one said, “Brother sister connection.” The fourth wrote, “Cute baby.”However, a few people expressed their disapproval with the video. They described how young children can become uncomfortable in fake scenarios.