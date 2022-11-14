Tweaks Internet loves Raaj Kumar’s Tiranga dialogue: Watch

The Internet world continues to surprise us with emotional or humorous content on a regular basis. Today’s video will make your jaw hurt because it’s so amusing. The footage is reported to be from Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh.

You must have noticed that many films become popular due to their dialogues. But this one is about a kid’s social media conversation that went viral. On camera, the boy speaks in his own voice and appears charming.

The video begins with the question, “Kaunse school me padhte ho (In which school do you study)?” The child responds, “Bhagwat Prasad Memorial Intercollege, Srinath Vihar, Banda” which is in Uttar Pradesh.

The following question is, “Naam kya hai tumhara?” “My name is Vivek Kumar,” the boy responds.

They then request conversation, which includes the amusing “Na goli se, na talwaar se, banda darta hai toh baapu ki maar se. (Neither the bullet nor the sword, I am only afraid of my father’s beating).”

In a few of days, the video has gained over 17,000 views on YouTube. People on social media have flocked to Vivek’s video. They admired not only the dialogue but also the manner in which it was delivered.

